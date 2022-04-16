Boris Johnson banned from entering Russia over ‘hostile’ stance on Ukraine war

Boris Johnson and other senior ministers have been banned from entering Russia by the Kremlin over the UK’s “hostile” stance on the Ukraine war.

Liz Truss, Ben Wallace and 10 other senior politicians - most of whom are members of the cabinet - have also been barred alongside the prime minister.

Moscow imposed a similar ban against Joe Biden last month.

“In essence, the British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the part of Nato,” a statement from Russia’s foreign ministry said.

