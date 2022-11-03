Russian protesters chant ‘Britain is a terrorist state’ at UK ambassador in Moscow

Russian protesters chanted anti-British slogans as the UK’s ambassador to Moscow arrived at the foreign ministry on Thursday.

Deborah Bronnert was summoned over claims that British navy personnel were involved in a drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

Outside the foreign ministry, placards that read “Britain is a terrorist state” were held up by groups of people.

Ms Bronnert could be seen entering the building amid a backdrop of demonstrations and was inside for around 30 minutes, according to Reuters.

