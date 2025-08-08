New CCTV shows ceilings caving in as Russia hit by massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake

Newly released CCTV footage shows ceilings collapsing as one of the most powerful earthquakes in history rocked buildings in Russia last week.

Video shared by the regional administration of Severo-Kurilsk, in the far east of Russia on Wednesday (6 August) shows street lamps and building interiors being violently shaken by tremors.

Following the 8.8 magnitude quake and resulting tsunami, debris can be seen scattered across roads, with a later clip showing the cleanup effort and restoration works.

On 30 July at 11.25am local time, the sixth most severe earthquake in recorded history struck off of Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

Tsunami warnings and evacuation orders were issued around the world, with more than 2 million people being urged to leave their homes for safety.