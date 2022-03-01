Russian Jeep attacked by locals while on the move in Kupyansk

Amateur footage shows a Russian Jeep being attacked by locals while on the move in Kupyansk, Ukraine.

The footage uploaded to TikTok shows a group of locals attacking the “jeep with Russian Z marker” with their bare hands as the vehicle quickly moves through the crowd.

As the Russian invasion entered its sixth day, US senator Chris Murphy said Vladimir Putin’s troops are preparing for a “long and bloody” siege of the Ukrainian capital.

Russia is advancing on Kyiv with a huge convoy of armoured vehicles and tanks, according to new satellite images.

