Russian foreign minister dismisses ‘pathetic’ outcry over maternity hospital attack

The Russian foreign minister has dismissed outcry over the deadly bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol as “pathetic”.

At least three people - including a six-year-old - are reported to have been killed and 17 others injured in the attack on Wednesday, which has been widely condemed as a war crime.

Images showed pregnant women being carried through rubble after the site was destroyed in the air strikes.

