Russian state TV host threatens to invade UK and attack Stonehenge

A Russian broadcast journalist with links to Vladimir Putin has said that Russia should invade the UK and attack Stonehenge.

Vladimir Solovyov, known as ‘Putin’s Voice,' was asked by the Ukrainian political analyst Vasil Vakarov where Putin's regime would stop its war.

The propagandist also said that Russia should attack Kyiv, despite troops being ordered to withdraw weeks ago.

"Where will we stop? Well, as I was saying today, maybe Stonehenge. Liz Truss says she's the one fighting the war," Solovyov said.

