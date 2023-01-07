Air raid sirens sound through Ukraine despite Russian-ordered truce

An uneasy calm in Kyiv was broken by air raid sirens which also blared out across the rest of Ukraine despite a Russian ceasefire scorned by Ukrainian officials.

The Russian-declared 36-hour truce began at noon Friday and was to continue through midnight Saturday Moscow time (9am GMT Friday to 9pm GMT Saturday) - coinciding with the Russian Orthodox Christmas.

Air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv about 40 minutes after the ceasefire was to come into effect.

The widely used “Alerts in Ukraine” app, which includes information from emergency services, showed sirens blaring across the country.

