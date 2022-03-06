Watch live view of Kyiv skyline as fighting intensifies close to Ukraine’s capital

Watch a live view of Kyiv's skyline as fighting intensifies close to Ukraine's capital.

On Saturday, authorities in Mariupol were forced to postpone an evacuation of civilians because Russian forces encircling the city were not respecting an agreed ceasefire.

More than 430,000 people are believed to be trapped in the port city, as nervous residents prepare to leave during a second evacuation, which could be attempted on Sunday.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.