The Russian foreign ministry has suggested that "peaceful negotiations" are the best way to ensure the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova also suggested that they are asking Ukraine to "do everything to ensure safe passage" of refugees, as she made the comments during a briefing on Wednesday.

"The sovereignty of Ukraine... it would be better if we achieve results through peaceful negotiations," she said.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.