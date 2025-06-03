Russia strikes Ukrainian port city of Odesa just hours after peace talks

A Russian overnight strike in the city of Odesa on Tuesday (3 June) has injured four people and caused significant damage.

Footage released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service shows multiple residential and commercial buildings ablaze in the Ukrainian port city.

Firefighters and emergency crews can be seen battling the blaze, as dark smoke billows across the sky.

The strike comes just hours after Russia and Ukraine ended a second round of peace talks in Istanbul on Monday (2 June).

Ukrainian negotiators said that Russia had rejected an “unconditional ceasefire” but both nations agreed to a prisoner of war swap of 12,000 soldiers.