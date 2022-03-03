Nancy Pelosi calls for US ban on Russian oil over Ukraine invasion

Nancy Pelosi has backed a bipartisan call for the United States to ban Russian oil from coming into the country after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The speaker of the House of Representatives made the comments at a press conference on Thursday, amid growing momentum in Congress to find more ways to cut off revenue streams to the Russian president.

"I'm all for that. Ban it," Ms Pelosi said of Russian oil imports.

Her comments are expected to ratchet up pressure on Joe Biden to take action.

