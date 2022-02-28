Ukraine and Russia begin peace talks at Belarus border as fierce fighting continues

Delegates from Ukraine and Russia arrived for peace talks on the Belarusian border on Monday (28 February).

Discussions began with Ukraine calling for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces.

The Kremlin, however, has declined to comment on Russia’s aim in negotiations.

Talks are taking place near Chernobyl, five days after Vladimir Putin launched the invasion.

Ukraine sent its defence minister to the meeting, while Moscow’s delegation is led by President Putin’s advisor on culture.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.