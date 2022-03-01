UK will do ‘everything we practically can to support Ukraine’, Dominic Raab says

Dominic Raab has said the UK will do “everything we practically can” to support Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

The deputy prime minister appeared on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, suggesting that the West’s “strategic objective” is to ensure Vladimir Putin “fails in his catastrophic misadventure” and respects the territorial sovereignty of the nation.

“We will do everything we practically can to support the Ukrainians, I know our partners are doing the same to strengthen their resistance,” Mr Raab said.

