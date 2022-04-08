Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council over war in Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" in Ukraine.

"War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights," Ukraine’s foreign minister said after the vote.

The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favour, while 24 countries voted against it and 58 abstained.

After the vote, Russia's deputy UN ambassador described the move as an "illegitimate and politically motivated step" and announced Russia had decided to quit the council altogether.

