Moment Ukrainian official confronts Russian counterpart as Moscow launches invasion

A Ukrainian UN ambassador confronted his Russian counterpart moments after Moscow launched its invasion, footage from an emergency Security Council meeting shows.

Resurfaced footage from February 2022, featured in the new BBC documentary Putin vs the West, shows Sergiy Kyslytsya pleading with Vasily Nebenzya to call Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Say on the record that at this very moment your troops do not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities, that your troops do not move in the territory of Ukraine," Mr Kyslytsya said.