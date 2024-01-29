Watch moment vibrating phones alert UN to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Watch the moment vibrating phones alert United Nations ambassadors to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The clip, which is shown in a new BBC documentary, Putin vs the West, shows UN ambassadors discovering Russia’s invasion has started during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The emergency meeting, to try and prevent such an escalation happening, was taking place, when the news broke and messages were sent to member’s phones.

Putin vs the West will air on BBC Two tonight (29 January) at 9pm.