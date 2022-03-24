It has been one month since Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

A war has since broken out in eastern Europe, leaving thousands dead, while millions more have been forced to flee.

The western world has been united in its response to Russia's invasion, imposing strong sanctions in an attempt to destabilise the nation's economy.

Millions of people across the globe have also shown their solidarity, gathering in their thousands to protest the war and send much-needed aid to Ukraine.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.