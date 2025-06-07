Emergency crews battled flames and searched for survivors after a massive Russian drone and missile strike hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday (7 June), killing at least three people.

Kharkiv was targeted by nearly 50 drones, two missiles, and four guided bombs, according to the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

Footage shows rescue workers continuing efforts to locate those trapped under the rubble.

Nearly two dozen people were injured.

This was reportedly the second-largest overnight aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began, after the 31 May attack involving 479 drones and missiles.