UK won't be bullied by Putin's shameless grandstanding, says Lammy

The West will not be bullied by Vladimir Putin’s threat of all-out war with Nato if Ukraine is given permission to use Western weapons to strike inside Russia, David Lammy said.

The Foreign Secretary said talks were continuing with the US and allies about giving Kyiv permission to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russian airbases and military sites which are being used to launch attacks on Ukraine.

Mr Lammy told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme (15 September) : “Putin said ‘don’t send tanks’. We sent them.

“Putin said ‘don’t send any missiles’. We sent them.

“Putin threatens every few months to use nuclear weapons.

“What he should now do is cease his aggression and leave Ukraine.”