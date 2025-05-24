Buses carrying 307 Ukrainian prisoners of war arrived at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Saturday, 24 May, where emotional reunions unfolded between the returning soldiers and their families.

The exchange with Russia, confirmed by both Kyiv and Moscow, is part of a broader agreement aimed at repatriating 1,000 individuals from both sides.

“Among those who returned today are soldiers from our army, the State Border Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

The swap follows a similar exchange on Friday involving 390 personnel and civilians. Returnees will receive medical and psychological support.