Zelensky defiantly visits Snake Island to mark 500th day of Ukraine war

Volodymyr Zelensky released a defiant video statement from the symbolic Snake Island in the Black Sea, as the war with Russia entered its 500th day.

July 8 marks the 500th day since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the European country.

“500 days of the full-scale war. Snake Island. The free island of free Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his message.

He added: “I am grateful to everyone who fought here against the occupiers.

“We commemorated the heroes who gave their lives in this battle, one of the most important during the full-scale war.”

Ukraine recaptured Snake Island in the summer of 2022.