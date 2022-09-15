Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin he is willing to work with Russia as ‘great powers’

Chinese president Xi Jinping has told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that Beijing is willing to work together with Moscow as two “great powers.”

The leaders met at a high-level summit in Uzbekistan, marking Xi Jinping’s first overseas trip since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Mr Putin also said that China has some “questions and concerns” about Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The Russian president also said that he opposes “provocations” by the US in the Taiwan Strait.

