Volcanologist makes ‘ash angel’ after Russian volcano erupts

A volcanologist dressed in a hazmat suit made an ‘ash angel’ in debris left by a Russian volcano eruption on Tuesday, 11 April.

The Shiveluch volcano in the Kamchatka peninsula blanketed an area of 108,000 square kilometres in ash within six hours of the eruption, the Kamchatka Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Survey said.

A cloud of smoke was sent 20km into the sky, according to officials.

Villages close to the volcano were covered in a layer of grey ash of up to 8.5cm, the deepest in 60 years.

