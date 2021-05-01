A financial analyst made a funeral toast to the stock market live on Russian TV’s top business channel.

“Dear stock market, you were interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade,” he said, as he opened a bottle and offered a funeral toast to the country’s financial markets.

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia’s military operations in Ukraine were going according to plan as it fights for the “denazification and demilitarisation” of the country.

