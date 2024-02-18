Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Push notifications
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Illegal migration minister 'guarantees' Rwanda flights before election

00:23

Sophie Thompson | Sunday 18 February 2024 09:15 GMT

‘You can sense my impatience’: Illegal migration minister ‘guarantees’ Rwanda flights before election

Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson has 'guaranteed' that planes will take off for Rwanda before the next general election.

Mr Tomlinson appeared on Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, where he was directly asked what the government's plans were.

"I want that to happen as soon as possible, you can sense, I hope, my impatience for that", he said of his hopes for the plans.

However, the minister noted that several bills would have to pass before the first plane would set off.

Up next

Netanyahu rejects world leaders’ calls not to send military into Rafah

01:18

Netanyahu rejects world leaders’ calls not to send military into Rafah

Plumes of smoke rise in Kent as fire breaks out in recycling centre

01:07

Plumes of smoke rise in Kent as fire breaks out in recycling centre

Navalny’s team says Russian authorities are ‘hiding’ his body

01:22

Navalny’s team says Russian authorities are ‘hiding’ his body

Jeremy Corbyn joins thousands at pro-Palestine march in London

00:35

Jeremy Corbyn joins thousands at pro-Palestine march in London

Editor’s Picks

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes

03:35

A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes

More Editor’s Picks
Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster

15:04

Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

03:11

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

More On The Ground
Trapped in the care system

04:53

Trapped in the care system

Anti-migrant protests rock New York

04:07

Anti-migrant protests rock New York

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

07:42

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

More Behind The Headlines
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about hay fever

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

Binge Watch

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

14:19

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

What TV and film to watch in 2024

17:13

What TV and film to watch in 2024

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

10:32

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

More Binge Watch
Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

42:24

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’

17:49

Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’

Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch

14:02

Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch

The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war

00:49

The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war

Music Box

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

03:11

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

04:08

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

03:04

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

02:44

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

More Music Box
Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

04:11

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

05:27

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

Love Lives

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

33:36

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

01:10

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

More Love Lives
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

44:28

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’

00:43

Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

45:58

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships

46:53

The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships

Travel Smart

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

More Travel Smart
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

Why Texas should be your top US destination

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

Sport

Postecoglou responds to rumours linking him with Liverpool job

00:56

Postecoglou responds to rumours linking him with Liverpool job

Sir Chris Hoy feeling ‘fine’ after revealing cancer diagnosis

01:24

Sir Chris Hoy feeling ‘fine’ after revealing cancer diagnosis

Mikey Lewis gives fan Player of the Match medal after Super League win

00:40

Mikey Lewis gives fan Player of the Match medal after Super League win

Oldest man to row Atlantic reunites with wife after two-month voyage

02:29

Oldest man to row Atlantic reunites with wife after two-month voyage

More Sport
Devoted football fan, aged 100, celebrates love for his local team

01:48

Devoted football fan, aged 100, celebrates love for his local team

Saudi Cup 2024: The world’s richest race

01:00

Saudi Cup 2024: The world’s richest race

Jose Mourinho reveals his biggest tactical achievement in football

00:28

Jose Mourinho reveals his biggest tactical achievement in football

Mourinho reveals how he coached Cristiano Ronaldo at his peak

01:12

Mourinho reveals how he coached Cristiano Ronaldo at his peak

Climate

Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue

00:32

Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue

Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods

00:51

Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods

‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith

00:39

‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith

Greta Thunberg protests at museum event hours after court appearance

00:48

Greta Thunberg protests at museum event hours after court appearance

More Climate
Greta Thunberg speaks outside court after first day of trial

00:41

Greta Thunberg speaks outside court after first day of trial

Greta Thunberg arrives at court for trial over Mayfair protest

00:38

Greta Thunberg arrives at court for trial over Mayfair protest

Watch: Sulfonic acid spill covers Brazil river in thick white foam

00:25

Watch: Sulfonic acid spill covers Brazil river in thick white foam

Moment protesters throw soup at Mona Lisa in Paris

00:49

Moment protesters throw soup at Mona Lisa in Paris

Culture

McFly’s Danny Jones wins The Masked Singer and jokes about the band

00:43

McFly’s Danny Jones wins The Masked Singer and jokes about the band

David Tennant makes surprise appearance at The Masked Singer final

01:23

David Tennant makes surprise appearance at The Masked Singer final

Gogglebox airs emotional tribute straight after sex toy segment

00:41

Gogglebox airs emotional tribute straight after sex toy segment

BBC presenter accidentally ruins surprise party by revealing it on TV

00:29

BBC presenter accidentally ruins surprise party by revealing it on TV

More Culture
Egyptian sarcophagus dating back more than 3,000 years to be restored

01:33

Egyptian sarcophagus dating back more than 3,000 years to be restored

David Tennant’s only rule for the Baftas involves Taylor Swift

01:37

David Tennant’s only rule for the Baftas involves Taylor Swift

Watch: Zendaya stuns in silver cyborg suit at Dune London premiere

01:10

Watch: Zendaya stuns in silver cyborg suit at Dune London premiere

Dune star Rebecca Ferguson impresses One Show hosts with sandwalk

00:34

Dune star Rebecca Ferguson impresses One Show hosts with sandwalk