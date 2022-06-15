Home Office already ‘getting ready for the next Rwanda flight’, Therese Coffey says

The Home Office is already “getting ready” for the next Rwanda flight, according to Therese Coffey.

A dramatic 11th-hour ruling by the European court of human rights grounded the inaugural flight of asylum seekers, which was due to depart on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on Sky News, Ms Coffey admitted the government is “disappointed” but already looking forward.

“I’ve never known such a quick decision made by the ECHR on trying to intervene,” she said.

“But nevertheless, I know the Home Office is already getting ready for the next flight.”

