Ryan Giggs facing possibility of retrial as jury fails to reach verdicts

Ryan Giggs is facing the potential of a retrial after a jury failed to reach verdicts on Wednesday (31 August) after a four-week domestic violence trial.

After 20 hours of deliberations, the jury did not reach a verdict on any of the three counts Giggs denies.

Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial.

The former Manchester United player has been released on bail until a mention hearing on 7 September.

