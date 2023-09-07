Ryanair chairman Michael O’Leary splattered with pies by Belgian eco-activists

This is the moment Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is splattered in the face with cream pies by an eco-activitist as he prepared to speak to media in Brussels.

O’Leary,62, was in Belgian to speak at a press conference on Thursday and deliver a petition to proptect overflights in Europe.

He was delivering an interview, alongside a cardboard cut-out of European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, when a black-clad woman ran up and smashed the pie into his face.

The ordeal didn’t appear to trouble O’Leary too much. Speaking to media after the incident, he joked: ‘I have never had such a warm welcome.”