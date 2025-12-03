Sabrina Carpenter and White House clash over ICE video music

Sabrina Carpenter has hit out at the White House after her song was used in an ICE raids video, calling it “evil and disgusting”.

The official White House social media accounts posted a montage of people being chased and arrested by agents on Monday (December 1) to a riff from Carpenter’s hit song “Juno”.

Carpenter responded: “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

The White House went on to respond to Carpenter’s criticism directly, using lyrics from her own songs.

A spokesperson told The Independent: “Here’s a Short’n’Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologise for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”