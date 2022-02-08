Sajid Javid says 10 million people yet to come forward for NHS care

NHS waiting lists are set to continue rising until at least 2024 after hitting a record high of 6 million in November, health secretary Sajid Javid has admitted.

Setting out the government plans the health secretary warned number of people yet to come forward for care is estimated at 10 million but that it was not clear how many people would come forward.

The NHS has said if all 10 million patients do come forward than the national waiting list could reach at least 14 million.

