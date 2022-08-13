Audience members tackle a knifeman moments after he stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie on stage in New York, new footage has shown.

In the clip, filmed on August 12, the audience at the Chautauqua Institution can be heard screaming as dozens apprehend the attacker - identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of New Jersey.

Several witnesses rush on stage and appear to pull the attacker off The Satanic Verses author before tackling him to the ground while others quickly surround Mr Rushdie and begin providing him with medical attention.

Stephen Davies captured the clip during the CHQ 2022 event where Mr Salman suffered stab wounds to his neck and abdomen.

