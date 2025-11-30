Actor Sam Hoare Backs The Independent's SafeCall Campaign

Actor Sam Hoare has backed The Independent’s SafeCall campaign with rallying call for help.

The star urged the public to donate to the appeal as momentum builds behind efforts to set up the free, round-the-clock service.

Alongside the charity Missing People, this publication is aiming to raise £165,000 to fund a service designed by young people, for young people, to help reach the 70,000 children who disappear every year in the UK.

Hoare said: “Please give what you can, you will be creating a lasting legacy and changing the lives of desperately vulnerable children and young people.”

Please donate now to The Independent and Missing People’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to create a free, nationwide service helping vulnerable children find safety and support.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help