Watch moment suspected burglar stops to play with pet dog during home raid

Footage captures the moment a burglar stopped to affectionately pet a golden retriever before stealing its owner’s $1,300 electric bike.

In the video, the suspect can be seen walking the bike out of an open garage as the dog runs out to greet him.

Rather than making his escape, the man can be seen returning to the garage and giving the dog belly rubs.

“The individual made off with a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle valued at approximately $1,300,” San Diego Police Department wrote, sharing the footage.

“In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage.”