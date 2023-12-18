She was the first female to serve on the Supreme Court and was also referred to as the nation’s most powerful woman.

The Independent takes a look back at the late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s greatest achievements.

Ms O’Connor, known as an unwavering voice of moderate conservatism for more than two decades, died on 1 December. She was 93.

She will lie in repose in the court's Great Hall on Monday.

Her casket will be carried up the steps in front of the court, passing under the iconic words engraved on the pediment, “Equal Justice Under Law," and placed in the court's Great Hall.