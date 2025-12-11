Archaeologists have made a discovery that could challenge everything we know about human development.

Footage shows scientists examining an excavation site of a 400,000-year-old pond sediment in Barnham, Suffolk, where they say they found the remains of a campfire.

Previously, the earliest evidence of prehistoric humans making fire had been from 50,000 years ago in France. The findings now push back the earliest known date for controlled fire-making by approximately 350,000 years.

Archaeologist Nick Ashton, curator of Palaeolithic Collections at the British Museum in London, said his team believe that humans brought pyrite — a mineral that creates sparks when struck — to the site “with the intention of making fire”.