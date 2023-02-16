Nicola Sturgeon resigns: What’s next for Scotland and the SNP?

As Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon announces her resignation from the role, we take a look at what her decision means for the Scottish National Party, the government and the country.

Ms Sturgeon said the impacts of guiding Scotland through the Covid-19 pandemic, paired with eight years in the job, had taken its toll mentally and physically.

She will stay on until her successor as SNP leader has been elected, but what does that mean for the party and who is in the running to replace her?

