A former scout leader and school housemaster was arrested for sexual offences against young boys after spending 27 years on the run using a stolen identity.

Richard Burrows, 80, of HMP Altcourse, was found guilty of 54 offences committed between 1968 and 1995 including indecent assault of boys, buggery, attempted buggery and indecency with a child, on Monday, 17 March.

He pleaded guilty to 43 offences, including indecent assault of boys, making indecent images of children, and four counts of possession of false identity documents with intent, at an earlier hearing.

Detectives used specialist software to search for images of Burrows online and found a match for a man named Peter Smith living in Thailand.

Officers said Burrows stole the name from a terminally ill acquaintance and obtained a 'genuine' passport in 1997, leaving the country.

In emails, Burrows described spending nearly the past three decades as “living in paradise” after going on the run.