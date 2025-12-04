Adorable moment baby seal gatecrashes New Zealand bar

A baby seal gatecrashed a bar in New Zealand last week, to the surprise of patrons.

The animal galumphed through the doors to Sprig + Fern The Meadows craft beer bar in Richmond, at the top of South Island on 30 November. It dashed across the pet-friendly venue, lodging itself under the dishwasher.

Eventually, the seal was lured out with a dog crate that a customer retrieved from their house and some salmon.

Conservation rangers, who were already tracking the wandering seal, released the animal on nearby Rabbit Island.

Experts say it's not unusual for curious young seals to show up in unexpected places at this time of year as they follow rivers and streams up to 15 km (9 miles) inland.