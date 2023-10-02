Another historical “wonky” pub has been hit by a suspected arson attack - just five miles from the Crooked House.

The 500-year-old Greyhound and Punchbowl pub was torched after fire gutted its interior on Saturday morning.

The Grade II listed building - which has bendy exterior beams - is just a short 13-minute drive away from the now-demolished Crooked House pub that burned down.

Firefighters rushed to the historical building in Bilston at around 3.40am on Saturday morning to tackle the blaze.

Footage from the fire shows flames blasting out one of the downstairs windows while members of the public watched helplessly.