Seoul inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea hit by heavy rainfall

The streets of Seoul were inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea was hit by heavy rainfall.

At least nine people were killed in the flash flooding, and over 1,800 people were displaced from their homes.

Footage from Tuesday (9 August) shows streets resembling rivers as the country experienced its heaviest downpour in decades.

South Korea’s weather agency forecasted up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of rain in the southern regions through to Thursday.

