Drone footage shows Serbian gunmen storm Orthodox monastery in Kosovo

The Kosovar government has released drone video showing a group of Serbian gunmen storming an Orthodox monastery in Kosovo on Sunday, 24 September.

Around 30 masked men fled to the monastery after opening fire on police near the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo, killing one officer and injuring another.

The stand-off ended when most of the assailants escaped on foot under cover of darkness on Sunday evening. Three of the gunmen were shot and killed by Kosovar police.