Shane Gillis shocks ESPYs crowd with joke on Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump

Shane Gillis made a jab at Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein during his opening monologue at the 2025 ESPYs on Wednesday (16 July).

The comedian kicked off his hosting duties at the sporting awards with a scathing reference to the Department of Justice’s recent statement that there was “no evidence” of a Jeffrey Epstein client list.

He told a joke about the White House’s newly announced UFC fights on its ground, before stating: “There was supposed to be an Epstein joke here but it must have got deleted.”

“Must have probably deleted itself. Probably never existed actually. Let’s move on as a country and ignore that,” he said, appearing to reference Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this year saying that the file was “on her desk”.