A number of angry residents in Shanghai appeared to break out of their buildings after entrances were seemingly fenced off because of Covid lockdown restrictions.

In one video circulating on Chinese social media over the weekend, people can be seen storming out of their homes to break the barriers.

According to AP, the building is located in Shanghai's Xuhui District, which is still in the “sealed zone” category, meaning that there have been positive coronavirus cases discovered in the past 14 days.

