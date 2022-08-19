Blue shark spotted swimming in shallow waters in Cornwall

A shark's appearance in shallow waters off a Cornwall beach has raised concerns about its health.

Footage captures the blue shark swimmingly in shallow waters near the shoreline at Trelissick near Falmouth.

Marine Vertebrate Ecology and Conservation MSc Harry Clark filmed the animal while monitoring it.

Mr Clark said: "It is very rare for an individual of the species to be so far up river.

"There could be a number of reasons but we have no certainty as to which caused the event."

The blue shark typically inhabits deep waters in the world's temperate and tropical oceans.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.