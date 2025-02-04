Sharon Stone talks about the importance of the American Heart Association

Actress, Sharon Stone spoke on the personal impact the American Heart Association has had on her family.

The American Heart Association held it's 2025 Go Red for Women event on Thursday, January 30th, 2025.

On the red carpet before the event, Stone spoke on how the women in her family have had a heartbreaking history of strokes and heart attacks.

The 66-year-old actress expressed her gratitude for The American Heart Association's work and research. She thanked the organization for supporting her family and other family's with similar struggles through their journey towards better health.