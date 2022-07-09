A hearse carrying the body of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his Tokyo residence, hours after he was fatally shot.

Mr Abe, 67, was assassinated in western Japan on July 8.

A gunman opened fire on Japan’s most famous and longest-serving prime minister from behind as he delivered a campaign speech.

As a hearse carrying the body of Mr Abe arrived at his Tokyo residence, members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) are seen dressed in black and lining the roads to pay their respects.

