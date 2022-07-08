Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, has died aged 67 after being shot during a campaign rally.

The politician, who first took office for 12 months in September 2007, before becoming prime minister again between 2012 and 2020, was attacked as he gave a speech in Nara, western Japan, on Friday (8 July).

Mr Shinzo - former president and member of the Liberal Democratic Party - became Japan’s longest-serving prime minister before he resigned, citing his health issues.

He is survived by his wife, Akie Abe.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.