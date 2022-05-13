Israeli forces attack mourners carrying casket of dead Al Jazeera journalist

Israeli forces attacked a crowd of mourners carrying the casket of the Al Jazeera journalist who was shot dead while covering a raid in the West Bank earlier this week.

Ahead of the funeral, Shireen Abu Akleh’s body was being brought from the town of Jenin - where she was killed by Israeli forces, according to eye witnesses - to Jerusalem via Nablus and Ramallah.

But as the procession of mourners - many carrying Palestinian flags - transported the casket, they were attacked by Israeli security forces.

The shocking incident was captured by TV cameras.

