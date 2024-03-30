Shoplifter chased by police on horseback in New Mexico

Watch the moment a suspected shoplifter was chased by police on horseback in New Mexico.

Bodycam footage released by Albuquerque Police Department shows a dark-brown horse trotting through a parking lot behind a man in black clothing on Wednesday, 20 March.

The suspect was detained outside a Walgreens after trying to outrun a horse-mounted police officer.

The man is then surrounded when two more police officers on horses arrive at the scene.

One of the officers dismounts from his horse and handcuffs the man, who has been charged with stealing $230 worth of merchandise from Walgreens, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.