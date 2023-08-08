Listen: Simon Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis live on radio

British businessman Simon Jordan has revealed he has undergone life-saving surgery after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Jordan, 55, revealed the news live on talkSport radio on Tuesday morning, where he admitted he had been “in the wars a little bit”.

Jordan revealed he underwent surgery two weeks ago and is now recovering. He said: “If I hadn’t had this surgery, I wouldn’t be here.”

He also urged men aged 30 upwards to make sure they get tested for the disease, having had no symptoms himself.